Snow Squalls Exit, Followed By Bitter Blast

A line of snow squalls will slide from west to east through the evening commute, creating slick and hazardous travel due to quickly reduced visibility. These squalls are short-lived for one particular location, and these should completely be out of here by 7PM.

With these squalls, gusty winds are expected up to 40-50 MPH across the state through this evening, so a Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the Bay State, with a High Wind Warning posted for the Cape and Nantucket for gusts up to 60 MPH.

Behind these snow squalls, the bitter cold returns. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for most of the region through 9AM Thursday morning with wind chills expected to slip between 15 to 25 below (not nearly as cold as Chicago’s wind chills from earlier today, but it will still be dangerously cold for those working outside overnight into tomorrow morning). A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for northern Worcester County due wind chills expected to slip to 30 below zero.

With wind chills tomorrow morning between 15 to 30 below, be prepared to layer up. Air temperatures will likely start off around 0° with a few spots slipping below zero.

By Thursday evening, temperatures will be back into the low to mid teens under mostly clear skies.

At least we are tracking mostly sunny skies for our Thursday and Friday, even though both days will be bitter cold.

Temperatures take a turn by this weekend and the warm-up will continue into the following work week, with the possibility of a 60° day next Tuesday, but that day could feature a few showers.