Snow, Sun and Bitter Winds Ahead

A fresh coating to an inch of snow overnight has dusted the icy landscaped this Wednesday morning, leaving a crunchy mess outside with slick untreated surfaces. Patchy light snow tapers off after 8am and some sunshine returns mid to late morning and lingers until mid afternoon with temps warming into the mid to upper 30s for most.

Late this afternoon and early this evening, our attention turns to scattered snow showers and squalls that develop and move on through with an arctic cold front. The timing is mainly between 3-6pm. Much like summer-time storms, the squalls will be hit or miss with some locations getting a quick burst of snow, and other towns staying dry. If you do get caught in a squall, they can quickly reduce visibility, drop a fast coating-1/2″ and slicking up the roads.

Behind that front, the cold air comes pouring in with temps near 10 tomorrow morning and wind chills running -5 to -15!

Highs only recover to about 20 despite sunny skies. Wind chills run just above 0 in the afternoon.

How about some good news? From tomorrow afternoon, through Christmas, the forecast looks dry. Temps moderate back into the 40s by Sunday – Tuesday too. Christmas looks close to seasonable levels, upper 30s-40ish.