Happy Saturday! WHAT a day it was with high temperatures into the upper 40s and near 50 degrees! The sun helped it feel even warmer. Now hold on to that feeling, because winter returns in a big way in the next few days.

Sunday morning we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 20s with highs into the mid 30s. We’ve got snow on tap with chances lasting from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but peaking from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This won’t amount to too much, so don’t panic. Most of us will see a coating to 2 inches, with some isolated hot spots possible in higher elevations up to 3 inches.

After the snow temperatures will plummet! Sunday evening we’ll get down to the 20s and teens with overnight lows into the single digits. Early Monday morning, even just a light wind will make that feel like it’s a few degrees below zero.

Bundle up! Monday afternoon we won’t make it out of the 20s. You’ll need your winter gear all day. At least the sun will be shining!

Tuesday starts frigid cold, too. Lows get down to the single digits and teens but at least our highs will rebound to near 40 degrees. There will be a bit of sun in the morning but clouds will quickly advance as the day goes on. We’re watching a chance for some rain and snow, location dependent, in the afternoon or evening.

That’ll last into the early morning hours of Wednesday but most of the day looks dry, partly sunny and mild in the upper 40s.

Thursday we’ll hit the 50s! That does come with a chance for a few spotty rain showers, though. We’ve got more chances for primarily rain, maybe a bit of a mix, Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned!