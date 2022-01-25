Well, it’s another day waking up to a fresh coat of snow on the ground, although, this one is a bit thicker with 0.5″ to 1.5″ falling overnight for much of the area. Aside from the slick spots early this morning, we’ll see improvements through the morning commute as temps jump above freezing by mid morning and head for the lower 40s this afternoon. It’ll be the warmest afternoon of the 7 day forecast before cold air comes barreling back in tonight. The breeze does pick up today too, gusting 20-25mph.



Winds kick back to the northwest tonight as cold air comes crashing back in. Temps fall into the teens by tomorrow morning and don’t recover much in the afternoon as we max out in the lower 20s. Factor in a wind around 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph, wind chills run in the single digits to low teens by day and drop to -5 to -15 tomorrow night.

There’s no lack of cold air to end the week as all eyes turn to the east coast. A developing area of low pressure will rapidly strengthen off the mid-Atlantic and New England coast Saturday and as it does, it’ll likely spread wind and snow across the area. How much snow and wind will be determine by the track, but the potential is certainly there for a significant nor’easter that would include coastal flooding. The Saturday morning high tide around 8am is astronomically on the higher side, so we’ll watch that closely. If you do have plans from Friday night – Saturday evening, it’s a good idea to keep updated on the forecast.