Snow Tapers To a Clear and Cold Night, Bright and Chilly Halloween

It was a wintry end to the month of October with several inches of snow across most of the viewing area — some spots even reporting a half a foot of snow!

For Boston, although Logan airport did NOT report a half a foot a snow, it was still enough to be record-breaking. Boston-Logan received 3.5″ of snow, which not only is a daily record, but also makes this the snowiest October on record, replacing October 2005.

For this evening, the snow continues to move out from northwest to southeast. Skies will gradually clear tonight, allowing temperatures to tumble into the 20s overnight, which could cause some slick spots and black ice concerns through early Saturday morning. Wind chills will dip into the upper teens and low 20s overnight.

Saturday brings sun-filled skies and calmer winds. It will be chilly with highs into the low to mid 40s. Halloween evening will be cold with temperatures slipping into the 30s after sunset.

Don’t forget to check out the Halloween Full “Blue Moon” (the second full moon in a calendar month). We will have to wait until 2039 for a full moon to fall on Halloween.

Speaking of reminders, Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning, so we “fall back” one hour at 2AM Sunday.

Sunday brings more clouds and night rain. A few sprinkles during the day cannot be ruled out. Sunday will be warmer than Saturday with highs into the mid-50s, which is typical for this time of the year.

For the first full week of November, it will be chilly and blustery to start the week with highs in the 40s, while the second half of the week features a warm-up with highs into the 60s for Thursday and Friday.