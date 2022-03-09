The snow showers that overspread the region through the afternoon and evening commute will start to taper around 8pm for central MA and 9pm closer to the coast and Boston.

As of 5pm Wednesday, snowfall reports were coming in with several locations receiving a couple inches of snow.

Through tonight, here’s the snowfall forecast:

Once the snow exits tonight, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging in the upper 20s to low 30s. Take it slow on your travels, especially side streets and untreated surfaces that could become slick and icy overnight.

The sunshine returns tomorrow along with the 50s (so any snow accumulation will not last long). It will be another quiet day Friday ahead of our next system that will bring rain and gusty winds to the region Saturday.

A system intensifies as it emerges out of the southeast and climbs northeast towards New England. It will bring rain for much of the region for most of the day, but as temperatures dip into the 30s Saturday night, we could see a changeover to snow for north central MA and the Monadnock Region of southern NH. We’ll keep an eye on timing as we get closer.

This system will also be packing a punch with the wind. It will be gusty on during the day with gusts up to 30mph, however on the backside of the system as it exits to the northeast, gusts could crank 40 to 50 mph Saturday night.

We go from the 50s for highs Saturday to cold and breezy with highs in the 30s Sunday. Also, this weekend, don’t forget Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning. We “spring forward” one hour.

The 30s are short-lived as we bounce back to the 50s by Monday and those look to stick around through midweek.