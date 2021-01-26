Snow, Then A Bitter Blast

A seasonably cold start to the day will feature fading sunshine by this afternoon as clouds thicken up, foreshadowing the snow to come. A winter weather advisory is in place for the interior, where many locations will pick up a few inches of snow.

Snow starts 4-7pm from west to east and will be steady at times this evening. That’ll allow for slick travel to develop as roads become snow covered.

Snow totals will run from around an inch near the coast, to several inches across the higher terrain. While slick travel on untreated roads is likely tomorrow morning, the main roads should improve quickly through the morning commute.

The story at the end of the week will be the bitter cold. Highs Friday struggle to get much above 20 with wind chills during the day holding near 0. By Saturday morning, temps run in the single digits with wind chills -10 to -15.