Snow This Evening, Cold Blast Friday

7Weather- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas outside of 128 until 1 PM Wednesday. Expect slick travel this evening, and for some of the overnight hours.

The highest snow amounts from this system will be in Worcester County, and for the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. 1-3″ of snow are expected for much of the region by early Wednesday morning.

Travel will deteriorate mid to late evening today, especially on secondary roads and side streets. Conditions will improve by the Wednesday morning commute, but you’ll still want to give yourself extra time for your morning drive.

The steady, light snow is around until 11 PM – Midnight tonight. This is the time period where we get most of our accumulation. After midnight, it turns into patchy areas of snow across the area, and then just seeing a few isolated snow showers for the Wednesday morning commute.

The rest of Wednesday has a few flakes here and there, and highs reach into the mid and upper 30s.

A different system misses us on Thursday, but it does give us a N/NE wind along the coast that could trigger ocean-effect flurries along the coast. This won’t amount to much, with areas at the coast seeing patchy coatings Thursday morning. There could be some clearing late in the day and highs are in the low 30s.

Here comes a cold blast of air! If you have the option of working from home, you might want to stay home on Friday. It is going to feel very cold. Morning temperatures will be in the single digits, and highs reach near 20º in the afternoon. Add on the gusty wind, and it will feel below zero in the morning/evening, and near zero in the afternoon. A day to wear all of the winter layers.