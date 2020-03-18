Snow to 70?

Get you outside time in today. Go for a walk, a run, a hike, or have the kids play plenty in the backyard. While today is a pleasant March day with temps in the low to mid 50s away from the coast, tomorrow is a start to finish damp and dreary day. Indoor schedules ready to go tomorrow for sure.

In fact, tomorrow morning, it’s cold enough to get snow at the start out near and west of 495. It won’t amount to much, but northwest of Worcester, an inch or two is possible before the change to a cold rain that’ll last through the afternoon.

Friday, we’ll start off with a few showers and temps in the 40s, but as that warm front lifts north, winds kick southwest, and as long as we get some breaks of sun, we’re good to go with temps spiking to near 70. The warmth is short-lived though, we’re back to near 40 over the weekend, although it’ll be dry, so we can get some outside time in for sure!