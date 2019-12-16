Snow to Icy Mix Tuesday

7Weather- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 1 PM Tuesday for a wintry mix. Like the last snow that we had last week, it’s not about how much snow, but about the timing.

Expect slick spots or the Tuesday morning commute. Areas under the “high” impact zone will have plowable snow, poor travel, and closings/delays are likely. Towns under the “moderate” impact zone initially have plowable snow, but then it switches to a mix by mid-morning. Delays are likely with some slick spots on roads.

The morning commute will be slow. Give yourself extra time. Most areas will have snow covered roads.

Snow Totals:

Worcester: 3-4″

Fitchburg: 5-6″

Nashua: 5-6″

Boston: 2-3″

Plymouth: 1-2″

A general 2-4″ will fall for areas inside I-495, southern Worcester County and around and north Taunton.

Expect 4-6″ for northern Worcester County, the Merrimack Valley, and southern NH.

Snow starts pre-dawn and it will snow across the entire area from 4-9 AM.

We slowly see a transition from snow to an icy mix around lunch time along and south of the Pike. It remains a wintry mix/rain for the remainder of the afternoon for the area, but northern Worcester County and southern NH remain as snow.

The evening commute will have slick spots north and west of I-95, areas inside of I-95 likely have wet roads.

There could be one last burst of snow as this system pushes out between 8-11 PM.