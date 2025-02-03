A fresh couple inches of snow are on the ground for most of southern New England as an incoming warm front overnight was able to produce some steady snow along and ahead of it. Now behind the front, the wind out of the southwest will warm us up into the low to mid 40s this afternoon with some breaks of sun today.

Tonight won’t be all that cold, low to mid 30s for most with a chance for a isolated passing sprinkle/brief shower tonight.



Tomorrow, temps bounce back to near 40, but this time, with a gusty wind pushing 25-35mph under a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday is colder, only near 30 for a high.

The pattern is an active one over the next couple of weeks as we find ourselves in the battle zone between the cold parked to our north and milder air trying to return from our south. That means every few days, we’ll likely track a storm through here. Thursday will bring the next round of snow/mix to rain. Then, Saturday night into Sunday brings the next. Sometime in the middle part of next week, we’ll track another storm.