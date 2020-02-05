Snow to Mix to Rain Thursday, Heavy Rain Friday Morning

Expect a slow go on the roads for Thursday morning’s commute, especially inland where the snow and wintry mix will linger the longest. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Bay State and southern NH due to a mix of snow and rain that will result in some ice and snow accumulation and slick roads and sidewalks. The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 1AM to 1PM for most, while for Western MA the Advisory remains in effect thru Thursday night.

Overall, this system will not be a big snow maker in southern New England, however, we will likely see more impacts associated with wintry mix and heavy rainfall leading to some ponding to localized street flooding through Friday.

Lets talk timing. Snow overspreads the region around 4AM Thursday morning, but soon after, the rain/snow line will continue to move northward, making that transition from snow to mix over the morning commute.

By 7AM Thursday, the rain/snow line will be along and south of the Pike – meaning along and north of the Pike expect some ice pellets to snow to the north, making for some slick spots and some snow covered roads especially in northern MA and southern NH, as well as the higher elevations.

By 10AM, the temperatures warm-up, moving the rain/snow line even farther north. Just a few rain showers expected by late morning with temperatures into the upper 30s to low 40s. By Thursday evenings commute, a few spotty rain showers possible, with the heaviest rain holding off until late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Drier conditions prevail Friday evening through Saturday. Saturday looks to be the coldest out of the next 7 days with highs around 30° but at least its under mostly sunny skies. We start off Sunday under a bitter cold airmass (in the single digits) before warming up around the freezing mark by Sunday afternoon. Don’t be surprised by a few snow flakes on Sunday during your travels. Then, we start off the next work week with a warm-up and showers Monday. Still mild, but dry Tuesday, with just a few snow showers early next Wednesday.