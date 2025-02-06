Busy, busy, busy… that’s how the pattern will roll over the next couple of weeks as we find ourselves along the battle zone from the arctic air to the north and milder air to the south. Along the battle zone, our first storm up is today.

Snow breaks out between 8-10am from southwest to northeast. The snow becomes steady and a few pockets of moderate to heavier snow is likely. Most of it falls between 10am-3pm. The mix with ice to rain happens quickest along the south coast and will take until 3-4pm across northern Mass and southern NH to change to some freezing drizzle. While it’s not a big storm, the timing is tough as most of the precip and worst travel condition are during the school/work day.

All said and done, most spots pick up 2-3″ of snow, followed by a bit of sleet/freezing drizzle (even some plain ole drizzle near the coast/SE Mass). Northern Mass/NH more like 3-4″ with lowest totals over the Cape.

As the storm tapers off, conditions on treated roads improve during the evening.

Friday is cool and breezy and Saturday is dry for most of the day.

Saturday night, the next round of snow moves in. The track of this storm may be a bit farther south as well as have a bit more moisture with it. If that’s the case, at least several inches of snow will be widespread. This storm lingers into Sunday morning, but should taper by midday. Some mix to ice/rain is possible near the south coast, but this does look like a mainly snow even for many. If the track holds, the probabilities for 6″+ are fairly high for a good chunk of southern New England.

Next Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday too? Yes, it’s possible that we get another round of snow in here.