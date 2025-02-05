Get ready for an active February weather pattern! Our next system is inbound for tomorrow bringing snow and ice. The biggest impact will be travel disruption since it’s a work and school day.

Our storm is developing over the Midwest and Ohio River Valley this afternoon. It will arrive in southern New England past sunrise tomorrow. Before then, clouds will thicken up overnight. The cold air will be locked in place with low temperatures in the teens and twenties.

Here’s a closer look at the timing for tomorrow.

We’ll wake up to overcast skies. Snow will fill in from southwest to northeast through the mid to late morning commute. It starts as snow for everyone. By late morning, snow could fall at 1″ or more per hour, causing a drop in visibility. Also by late morning, snow will start to transition to sleet and freezing rain for the southern region. That line will continue to lift north into early afternoon. For towns north and west, the temperature profile will continue to support snow. A southeasterly wind off the water will flip the wintry mix to rain for parts of southeast Mass, especially Cape Cod. The mix will continue to taper off early afternoon and wrap up around 4pm for most of us.

Most of us will pick up 2-3″ of snow and ice. That includes most of Worcester County, MetroWest and Plymouth County. Northern Worcester, northern Middlesex and northern Essex counties will pick up 3-4″ of snow. The farther north you get the precipitation stays as snow, so 4-5″ is possible for southern New Hampshire.

Friday will be chilly and feel colder with a gusty northwest breeze. Temperatures stay in the 30s, but afternoon highs will feel closer to 20°.

Our next storm arrives Saturday night into Sunday. That’s not all, more snow is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black