Snow to Rain Sunday

Light snow moves in Sunday morning. The precipitation will then change to sleet/ freezing rain, before transition to all rain mid-day.

Northern Worcester County and Southern New Hampshire could see 1-2″ before the transition to rain.

Worcester, Boston and areas inside I-495 could see a coating to 1″. Areas west and south on Boston within this range will likely see a coating. Towns north of Boston have a better chance of being closer to 1″.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 AM -2 PM Sunday for areas outside of I-495. Expect slick roads within this time period.

Light snow starts between 7-8 AM for Worcester County, and between 9-10 AM for Boston. It stays as snow for a few hours and then we see a transition to sleet and rain.

By mid-day Sunday, most of the are will switch to rain, which is why we aren’t expecting much accumulation with this system.

It remains wet the rest of the day with moderate rainfall through most of the afternoon. There will be rain showers until 7-8 PM, and then we’re left with mist and fog.

This upcoming week is looking nice! We start the week on Monday in the mid and upper 40s with some sun throughout the day.

By the end of the week, some areas will hit close to 60º.