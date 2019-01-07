Snow to Rain Tuesday Morning

It will be cloudy tonight ahead of the next system moving in. Temperatures drop into the 20s and we could see a few flurries before midnight.

Snow showers likely start after 3 AM in Worcester County and closer 5 AM in Boston. We’re not looking at much accumulation but plan on slippery road conditions Tuesday morning.

Scattered snow showers will continue through 9-10 AM Tuesday, and then there is a chance for scattered rain after 2 PM and through the evening commute.

A second system moves in Tuesday night, bringing in rain after 4 AM Wednesday that could briefly transition into a wintry mix around 7-8 AM. As this second system exits, we could see a few snow squalls in the afternoon.

If you don’t like snow, then you probably like our winter so far. In 2017/2018, from Nov 1st-Jan 7th, Boston had already recorded 22.6″ of snow.

So far this season, Boston has only recorded 0.2″ of snow and Worcester has recorded 9.5″ of snow.

On average, Boston records 9.0″ of snow in December and 13.1″ of snow in January.