A seasonably cold day yesterday helped set the stage for some ocean-effect snow showers to break out in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. That left many towns and cities across eastern Mass, especially near the coast, with a coating of snow to wake up to this morning.



While there could be a few slick spots on untreated surfaces for the morning commute, overall, the weather looks fairly quiet through rush hours.



More rain and snow showers breaks out late this morning, into early this afternoon. Favoring drops inside 495, and flakes outside it, around midday. The best chance for a coating – 1/2″ of wet snow will be across the higher terrain of Worcester County. Even there, the snow goes to rain quickly later today.

Tonight, it’s mild with temps going from the low 40s this evening to the 50s by daybreak tomorrow. It’ll be wet too with a soaking rain moving in. That rain lingers into tomorrow morning with localized downpours likely near/east of I-95 for the early parts of the morning commute. Steady rain does taper to isolated showers by midday as temps stay lofty through the afternoon, in the mid 50s.

Rain totals run 1.0-1.5″ across the area, and gusts push 35-45mph, strongest across Southeast Mass early Friday.

The long holiday weekend does look seasonable with temps in the 30s to near 40. While most of the weekend looks dry for most of Southern New England, an area of low pressure off the coast may get close enough to throw some rain/snow back across far southeast Mass, especially the Cape and Islands Saturday night and Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on that.