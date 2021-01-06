Snow to Some Sun

A coating to an inch of snow graced much of Southern New England yesterday and last night. While it freshened the ground with a nice wintry scene, it also allowed for moisture to stick around on the roads, sidewalks and driveways as temps dropped to or below freezing. Watch for those icy spots this morning as black ice and slick spots under that dusting of snow are out there!

While we’ll catch a passing flurry today, we’ll also catch more breaks of sunshine as highs head into the upper 30s.

Early clouds tomorrow break for sunny skies by midday and sunshine holds strong tomorrow afternoon and again on Friday. Highs tomorrow head for 40.

With dry and seasonable weather heading through the weekend, it’s a good time to wash off that car and get rid of some of that salt and road treatment that’s on it. No storms are in sight until either late Tuesday or Tuesday night so enjoy the dry weather while we have it!