7Weather- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas outside of 128 (purple color). There could be slick travel as we approach sunset. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for southern New Hampshire where precipitation is expected to stay as snow and where we will see the most accumulation from this system of 4″-6″ of snow.

Areas along the coast will see a brief wintry mix, and then the precipitation changes to a cold rain. This includes all of southeast Massachusetts and areas along the the coast (Boston and up into the North Shore). There will likely be a coating along 128 and up I-95 before a switchover to mainly rain.

Worcester likely gets about 1″ of snow before the changing over to sleet and rain, and Fitchburg will be around 2″ of snow. Locations right along the MA/NH line fall under 2″-4″ of snow, and the areas north are under 4″-6″. Methuen, Pepperell, and Ashburnham are forecast to get 2″-4″ of snow. Milford, NH will likely be near 4″ and Manchester, NH closer to 6″ of snow.

TIMELINE:

Patchy, light snow: 12PM-3PM

Steadier precipitation: 3PM-8PM

Light, wintry mix to cold rain along the coast and SE Mass

Snow to Wintry Mix and then eventually rain in Worcester

There could be a few flakes very early Sunday morning. The morning is cloudy and then we’ll see some clearing in the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 30s, but a chilly breeze will make it feel about 7-10º cooler. Monday will have sunshine and it is chilly in the low 30s.