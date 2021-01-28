Snow Today, Bitter Blast Tomorrow

Patchy snow has broken out this morning as a coating to a couple of snow will fall across much of Southern New England. While not a big storm for us, it’ll be enough to create slick spots this morning.

Tonight, the bitter cold comes crashing in with temps quickly sliding to 20 this evening and into the single digits by tomorrow morning.

Add in a wind, and wind chills push -10 to -20 by tomorrow morning.

Bitter winds whip through the day tomorrow, and there’s potential for locally heavy snow to fall across the Cape tomorrow, perhaps adding up to several inches of fluff, blowing and drifting around across the outer Cape. Highs reach near 20 with day time wind chills still near 0!

The weekend is cold, highs in the low 20s Saturday and 25-30 Sunday. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with much lighter winds around too.

Next week, a coastal storm will likely through snow, wind and rain our way. Exact track will determine the rain/snow line location with the best chance of significant snow, away from the coast (track farther Southeast south change that).