Snow Tonight, 60 on Sunday

April 17th… and we have a winter weather advisory in place for snow.

After temps hit near 50 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies, we’ll track rain flipping to wet snow tonight as temps cool back into the low to mid 40s.

The most intense precipitation occurs between 1am and 6am tonight, and for a few hours, snowfall rates will approach/exceed 1″ per hour. While the snow struggles to stack up near the coast, it’ll have an easier time piling up in the higher terrain. Despite moderate to heavy snow for a few hours across eastern Mass tonight, most locations inside 495 end up with just a coating to a couple inches. It’ll be one of those storms where you may have 3″ on the patio furniture, but only a coating to a slushy inch on the driveway or sidewalk, and that’ll melt fast once the sun comes up. Terrain plays a big factor this time of year with elevations near and above 1000 feet in Worcester County, picking up 4-5″ of wet snow. Rain and snow showers linger through midday, but the accumulating snow is mainly done with by 8am.

Despite the snow early Saturday morning, we flip the switch and head back to near 60 for Sunday afternoon!