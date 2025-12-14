A weak coastal storm will pass through the area overnight tonight into Sunday morning, with light snow expected.

Mostly locations can expect 1-2″ of snow, with up to 6″ for parts of the South Coast, Cape, and Martha’s Vineyard.

Snow will begin falling after midnight and continue through Sunday morning.

The storm will wrap up for most by noon Sunday but could continue for the Cape through the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through tomorrow morning for slick roads as the snow falls.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather Team as this system move through our area.