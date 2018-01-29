Snow Tonight Into Tues. AM

It’s a mild start for the Pats Super Bowl Send-off with temperatures in the mid to upper-30s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll keep the cloud cover in place today, with temperatures that drop off a tad this afternoon into the low-30s.

A coastal system brings back the chance for snow this evening into tomorrow morning, which is when we have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect across much of southeastern Massachusetts. While we have the chance for a few rain showers & snow showers across SE Mass. early evening, the bulk of the snow moves in past 9PM, sticking around through mid-morning across eastern Mass.

Generally 2-5″ of snow looks possible across SE Mass., but the higher end of this range looks likely only for the Cape and parts of the South Shore (mainly from Duxbury southward).

Winds pick up tonight as well, with gusts up to 50 mph possible, and the threat for isolated power outages into tomorrow morning.

We do have the risk for minor coastal flooding as well tomorrow morning, with high astronomical tides and 1-1.5 foot storm surge possible.

~Wren