Snow Tonight, Weather Whiplash Ahead

It’s a nice, quiet start to this Tuesday morning, and will be quiet through the day as temperatures recover to about 40 this afternoon. Sunshine this morning fades behind thickening clouds this afternoon, but it’ll remain dry through the evening commute.

A quick moving storm slides to our south and strengthens overnight tonight, allowing for snow to break out across the area, especially in the midnight-5am timeframe. While the Cape and Islands start with a few rain drops mixed in, temps will drop enough for a flip to all snow. Snow is steadiest overnight across Southeast Mass. Patchy light snow lingers until 7am. While totals won’t be all that impressive… a coating to a couple inches, there will likely be some slick spots for the early part of the morning commute.

Most of tomorrow is dry from 7am through 3pm. Then from 3pm, into the evening, a renewed chance for scattered snow showers or isolated squalls move through with a cold front. Winds get gusty tomorrow afternoon and night as cold air comes pouring in.

Despite wind chills driven down to near 0 Thursday morning, by Saturday afternoon, we’ll be near 60! Talk about a 180! Although a few showers are possible Friday afternoon into Saturday, the highest chance for steadier rain holds off until Saturday night or Sunday AM.