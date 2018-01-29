Snow Tonight

What a turn of events – as we move out of our warm weekend and back into winter. A coastal system brings a round of snow this evening into tomorrow morning. We’re already tracking light rain across the Cape and islands this evening. The cold air continues to get colder once we lose Mr. Sunshine, and any raindrops that are falling at this point will soon change over to snowflakes. Snow showers continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning, tapering by about midday. While most of us will see some snow, this really is a “SE Massachusetts Special,” which is where we have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10am tomorrow. The snowfall forecast is at the top of this post… and it really is the same map I’ve been displaying all weekend – I just got a little more specific on coverage area.

Winds pick up tonight as well, with gusts up to 50 mph possible (but not widespread… as wind isn’t a major concern with this round of weather).

We do have the risk for pockets of minor coastal flooding as well tomorrow morning, with high astronomical tides and 1-1.5 foot storm surge possible. A Coastal Flood Advisory is posted:

Bottom line: The morning commute tomorrow will be tricky, especially for those south and east of Boston. Allow for extra time and take your time. Not a big snow event… but it will likely slow things down tomorrow.

Next on deck is another round of snow on Friday. This week’s forecast is looking much more like winter. – Breezy