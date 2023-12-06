Some of us woke up to the first snow of the season! Towns in southeast Mass picked up the steadiest ocean-enhanced snow showers. Rockland, Norwell and Hanover were a few that came out on top. Boston-Logan picked up 0.2″, which is enough to make it the airport’s first measurable snow of the season.

Our highs were stuck in the 30s today, and the cold air is sticking around overnight and into tomorrow. Tonight, most towns will fall into the teens and low 20s. There will be some mid/upper 20s for the Cape. A slight breeze will make it feel even several degrees colder so bundle up!

The morning will start off colder, but we’ll see more sun than today. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds, and the wind will become lighter. High temperatures will still be in the 30s, which is about ten degrees below average for this time of year.

You’ll want to keep that thick coat with you for the Menorah Lighting on the Boston Common. Luckily, there won’t be too much wind.

Temperatures continue to step up into the weekend. We’ll be in the 40s Friday, near 50 Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. That mild air is ahead of our next storm that will bring evening rain and wind Sunday lingering into Monday. Temperatures will fall through the day Monday into the 40s. The 40s hold through Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black