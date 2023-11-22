Snow totals coming in this morning Worcester County! Worcester picked up a new record amount of daily snowfall yesterday at 2″. That broke the old record of 1.9″ set in 1978.

Any snow has transitioned to rain across our region. Snow remains for far Northern New England. Rain will taper off around midday/early afternoon. We’ll hold on to abundant cloud cover with a wide range of temperatures. The other part of the weather story is the wind. It’s already gusty along the coast. The wind will stay strong this morning through about midday. Gusts will be 30-40 mph from Cape Ann to the South Coast. The strongest gusts will across Cape Cod and the Islands, potentially near 50 mph.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 30s/low 40s with clearing toward sunrise. The breeze lingers tomorrow out of the northwest adding an extra chill to the air.