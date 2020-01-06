Snow Tuesday Night, Cold Thursday

7Weather- There will be a quick period of snow Tuesday night, and then a cold front clears the area Wednesday afternoon. This will bring a quick, blast of cold air Thursday.

Tuesday is sunny the first part of the day, and then clouds move late in the afternoon. It’s shaping up to be a nice day with highs close to 40º.

The chance for snow increases Tuesday night, into early Wednesday morning. Snow showers begin to move in between 10 PM Tuesday – 12 AM Wednesday.

It looks like most of the snow will be right along the Pike and south of the Pike. A coating to an inch is possible areas just north of I-95 and south of the Pike.

The best chance for 1-2″ of snow is for central and southern Bristol and Plymouth Counties, and the Cape.

There might be a few lingering flurries around between 5-7 AM, but by then the bulk of the precipitation is out of here.

The rest of Wednesday is looking good with partly cloudy skies, and temps in the mid and upper 30s. It will become windy in the evening, making it feel cold.

It will be breezy Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the teens, but it will feel like the single digits for most towns. Some parts of Worcester County and southern New Hampshire could see wind chills fall below zero.

Don’t worry, the cold air is not here to stay. It’s literally around for 12 hours. We start to warm up Friday with highs in the upper 40s, and then we are near record breaking heat by Saturday.