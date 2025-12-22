A clipper system is on the way, looking to bring some light snow to the area on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning snow will being falling in Western Mass, with snow gradually reaching the Boston area around midday.

If you’re traveling during Tuesday’s evening commute, plan ahead for slow travel and potentially snow cover on side roads, sidewalks, and driveways.

Light snow will continue for most until 11pm in the evening, with a coating to 3 inches of fresh snow expected.

Some areas on the Cape and Islands might not see any snow from this system, but may have a better chance for some snow on Wednesday due to ocean-effect.

Conditions remain cold enough to keep most of the snow on the ground for Christmas morning, so enjoy a White Christmas this season!