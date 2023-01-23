We’ve been lucky to avoid commutes like the Monday afternoon commute…..snow! Sure, we’ve had storms this winter season during commutes but Monday’s was the first commute with significant snow falling. Sheeesh! Most towns around the region picked up between 3-5″ of snow on Monday afternoon from a fast moving but potent storm. The pattern has been and will continue to be active with our next storm already headed this way. Thankfully, Tuesday is not a stormy day so enjoy that sunshine out there!

Temps won’t be too bad (yet another day without arctic air!) with afternoon highs in the low 40s but there will be a crisp breeze for much of the day. Some melting (and areas of re-freeze by evening) occur. As we look to Wednesday, our next storm heads for the region, especially by afternoon and unfortunately more snow looks to fall during a commute. Here is a look at our futurecast (what the radar should look like) by 6pm Wednesday…

Snow! That snow will briefly be heavy but likely enough to mess up the evening commute. Unlike Monday evening storm, the Wednesday storm will see the snow change to rain later in the evening as seen here on the futurecast…

No blue but rather, yellow, green and oranges colors….rain! I do think there will be enough snow to accumulate before the changeover to rain. This map is an early call on snowfall potential for Wednesday evening…

Just enough to lead to a sloppy mess once the rain shows up. We’ll have more on this storm tomorrow.

~JR