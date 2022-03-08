7Weather- Snow arrives between 10am-12pm Wednesday. Main roads remain wet throughout most of the daylight hours with March sun and temperatures just above freezing. Roads will become slick as we approach the evening commute, especially secondary roads.

Snow starts late in the morning and light, steady snow will be around throughout the afternoon and into the evening. We might have a brief period of heavier snow from 4-7 PM. This is when we could see main roads get a slushy coating. Snow ends between 9-11PM.

Don’t worry! We will get rid of the snow by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will both have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s.

The next one to keep an eye on is Saturday’s system. Wind could be a concern Saturday evening and overnight. Most of the day has rain, but cold air comes rushing in and we could transition into snow late in the day and into the evening. As of now, there is a 20-30% chance of plowable snow outside of I-495.