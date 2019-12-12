Snow Wiped Away Saturday

While the snow was certainly problematic for the morning commute yesterday, it was also surely scenic as well. Last night, the snowscape combined with the full moon, provided a picturesque winter wonderland look.

If you like your snow, you can keep your snow, at least for today. High temperatures this afternoon nudge up to around the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies prevailing. While we’ll thaw out the black ice on the driveways and sidewalks and get a little melting done in non shaded locations, the bulk of the meltdown waits until Friday night and Saturday.

A few light showers arrive tomorrow afternoon with highs near 40. If enough chilly air remains in place across the interior, there may be a few patches of freezing drizzle tomorrow afternoon to start this next storm, but most of this next event falls as rain.

The rain ramps up Friday night, into Saturday morning as milder air surges in by Saturday with temps jumping into the 50s. Winds get gusty too. Rain will be heavy at times, dropping 1-2″. With localized downpours and the snowmelt, we’ll watch for poor drainage/street flooding issues. Also, river levels will be coming up, perhaps getting close to or over flood stage for some, depending how much snowmelt/rain water heads back into them.

Sunday is dry and windy.

If you like the snow, we may add some back on Tuesday.