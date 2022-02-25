The snow has ended and several areas north of the Mass Pike saw 7-12″ of snow. Instead of posting graphics that will be out dated as soon as new numbers come in, here’s a link from the National Weather Service that has all of our snow reports. You can search for your own town here:

https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/wx/afos/p.php?pil=PNSBOX&e=202202252157

Now the story is about the cold. Cold air is rushing in tonight and temperatures will fall through the teens at dinner time, to single digits tomorrow morning.

Your weekend looks quiet and cold. Temperatures will climb to near 30 on Saturday. The good news Saturday is there is little wind and the February sun has some strength, so it won’t be horrible to be outside. While Sunday is warmer, there’s more of a wind. Neither day is bad to be outside enjoying this snow but each has their pluses and minuses.