Snow’s Gone, Sun’s Out!

We woke up to a winter wonderland this morning, with several inches of snow on the ground for most of us. Take a look at some of those totals:

Yes, north and west of Boston the totals were much higher than what we had expected. That can happen! If you were a little “tiffed” by the extra couple of inches of snow this morning – take comfort in the fact that it won’t be sticking around for long. In fact, even before the snow stopped falling, we were getting some melting done in many locations – and that melting will continue today with sunshine and temps topping out in the low to mid 40s.

While skies stay mainly clear tonight, temps will fall back below freezing rather quickly. With the melting we’ll see today, there will be areas of refreeze tonight into tomorrow morning. Patchy black ice is a good likelihood for overnight into early tomorrow morning.

What melting we don’t get done today, we’ll cook away leftover snow during the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 40s; about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. A few showers will move through tomorrow evening into early Tuesday along a warm front – and that front will do its job, taking temps into the 60s for Tuesday! Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, with highs flirting with 70°. It’s looking rather likely that record highs will fall:

It’s back into the 40s for Thursday and Friday, but that will still be a bit above normal for this time of year – and another temp boost looks to be in store for next weekend.

Have a happy, sunny Sunday! – Breezy