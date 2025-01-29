We wake up to a fresh winter coat of snow this morning as many communities picked up a coating to a couple inches of snow overnight. While the snow is done falling early, watch for slick untreated surfaces heading out the door to work or back to school. The snow had a fluff factor to it, so if you did pick up a couple inches of snow, it’s easy to brush off the car or sweep off the steps as it’s light weight.



The wind will be the story mid morning, through the evening, gusting 40-50mph. A wind advisory is in place.





Temps do jump up into the upper 30s to mid 40s by midday. We’ll also track another incoming cold front this afternoon. Out ahead of that front, a few spotty rain/snow showers develop. The atmosphere has quite a bit of instability to it, so a rumble/crack of thunder is possible in a few showers that get going.





Temps tumble tonight back into the teens as wind chills push close to 0 by tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow peak in the 20s, so it’ll be a cold winter day.





Friday, we’ll warm back into the 40s as rain arrives by midday and lingers into the evening. Some mix/snow is possible near the MA/NH border.

The weekend looks colder again, 20s to low 30s. It’ll be mainly dry with any rain/snow shower chance holding off until day’s end on Sunday.