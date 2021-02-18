Snowy 24-30 Hours Ahead

It won’t be a blockbuster storm for us. It won’t be one that produces coastal flooding, wind damage, or 2″ of snow per hour. However, with that said, it will produce a plowable snow across much of southern New England as a slow and steady accumulating snow totals 3-6″ for many locations once the storm wraps up. A winter weather advisory is in effect for that snow, producing slick travel at times.

While a few flurries fly this morning, the best chance for steady light snow doesn’t arrive until early to mid afternoon from south to north. Across the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire it’ll be late afternoon and this evening. Patchy light snow continues tonight into tomorrow with a burst of some steadier light to moderate snow tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening.

It’s a gradual accumulation, so it’ll take until tomorrow evening to achieve the widespread 3-6″ totals across the area.

An example of snow accumulations through the storm is below. I expect 4-6″ in Boston, below is how it breaks down by time period.

While at times roads slicken up, especially less treated/secondary roads, main roads will be down to pavement/wet at times tomorrow. With snow rates generally on the lighter side, road crews should be able to stay ahead of the storm. Again, bursts of steadier snow can coat roads, but if you have an important appointment to make or errands to run tomorrow, the storm should be a manageable one. Just allow for some extra time.

Once the storm clears out, we’re on easy street this weekend. It’ll be cool, but great for the cross country skiing, outdoor skating rinks, ski slopes and sledding hills. Take advantage of those winter sports!