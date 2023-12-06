Before you get the snow, you need the cold, and temps this morning are cold enough to support snow across many locations. Moisture is limited away from the coast, so patchy light snow showers/flurries are present there, but other than spotty light dustings of snow, not much is falling. Close to the coast, close to an inch of snow fell overnight across Cape Ann and heavier and steadier bursts of snow have dropped even more across parts of Plymouth County. That is where the focus of the falling snow will be for the morning commute, as we’ll see snow covered untreated roads and reduced visibility at times.



Snow continues across Plymouth County and parts of the Cape through mid to late morning, before drying out this afternoon. Many locations east of Route 24 to Route 3 will pick up 1-2″ of snow with isolated pockets of 3″ in a few towns. Even the western Cape picks up a coating to a couple inches.

It’ll be dry and cold this afternoon with highs in the 30s. We’ll drop into the teens and low 20s tonight, only to rebound into the low to mid 30s once again tomorrow.

We start the warm-up Friday, into the 40s and then reach the 50s over the weekend. In fact, by Sunday evening, temps take a run toward 60 as southerly winds kick up and heavy rain moves in from the west. There’s the potential for gusts 40-50mph Sunday night and at least 1″ of rain, so we’ll watch that forecast closely.