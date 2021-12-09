Flakes flew last night and as temperatures dropped back below freezing, that snow started sticking. While it wasn’t a big storm (most towns between a coating – 1″), it was certainly enough to create some slick spots overnight and early this morning on untreated surfaces as it’s a cold start!



Snow is done falling early this morning as sunshine returns. You may want to allow an extra few minutes to dust off the car and warm it up before heading out to work or back to school. Sunglasses too. Temps do warm up to near 40 this afternoon, melting some of that wintery scene we have on our hands this morning.



A few flurries of snow showers are possible northwest of 495 overnight, but much of tonight is dry as some milder air heads in tomorrow with highs well into the 40s.

Temps surge to near 60 Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, but it will come with some wet weather and a gusty wind. Showers are in and out Friday night – Saturday night, so it’s not an all day washout, but it’ll be an unsettled day overall. Winds will be strongest Saturday evening, gusting 30-50mph, strongest across Buzzards Bay and the Cape/Islands.





We’ll dry out for Sunday as temps cool back to seasonable levels with a gusty wind. Much of next week looks relatively mild and quiet.