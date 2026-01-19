The snow took awhile to build up, but build up it did overnight, as temps dipped back below freezing and snow fell steadily at times. As the game in Foxboro got deeper into the 4th quarter, the snow became heavier and steadier allowing for an awesome atmosphere as the Pats finished off the Texans.



With snow falling pretty much all night, many of us wake up on this Monday morning with a fresh 4-6″ on the ground. It tends to be a fluffier snow northwest of Boston and a sticker snow across Southeast Mass.

None the less, all of us have to clean up before heading out to run errands or perhaps go to work if you don’t have the holiday off. The kids are off from school today, and what a great opportunity for them to play in the snow, hit the sledding hills or check out the local ski resort. Snow showers shut off mid to late morning with some breaks of sun midday/afternoon. The breeze does pick up this afternoon with temps in the low to mid 30s. Winds gusts to 30mph late today and this evening.

A cold front comes through tonight and it’ll be cold tomorrow with temps in the teens in the morning and only low to mid 20s in the afternoon.

While we’ll turn milder, near 40 Thursday, any warm-up wont last. We’re back into the 20s on Friday and then take the plunge by the weekend. Saturday and Sunday, highs will struggle to get out of the teens with lows near 0.

While the pattern favors cold, dry, Arctic air over the weekend, we’ll watch the storm track just to our south. If the trend goes north, snow wouldn’t be out of the question as well.