Many of us wake up to a snowy start to the morning as bursts of heavier precip were able to bring enough cold air down to the surface, that even across much of eastern Mass, we’re picking up some wet snow away from the South Coast. While the highest totals will be in the higher terrain, a coating – 2″ of snow will be fairly widespread across eastern Mass none the less. High terrain of Worcester Counts will run 4-6″ with 2-4″ in downtown Worcester and Fitchburg. Temps run in the low to mid 30s this morning. When you get heavier bursts of snow, the roads become slush/snow covered, so watch for some slick spots this morning.

The round of steady rain and snow is offshore by 10am with partial sun mixed with some instability snow squalls/rain shower midday, into the afternoon. A gusty wind picks up this afternoon too and a cold wind holds through the day Friday.

The weekend looks quiet with just a few flurries or a snow shower possible Sunday morning.