From 60s yesterday to snow this morning, it’s quite the weather whiplash this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6am Monday for areas along and south of the Pike. Take it slow on your Sunday travels including later tonight.

As far as timing, snow showers will be widespread, but light around midday. Later on, closer to dinner time, we’ll see some of the ocean enhanced snow bands setting up along the South Shore as winds shift to out of the northeast. That continues through 10PM, while areas north and west away from the coast notice the snow showers become more scattered and lighten up to just flurries.

The snow showers continue to retreat to the south overnight into the Monday morning commute. A few flurries will be with us tomorrow morning before sliding off the Cape by mid-morning.

Snowfall totals will likely be the highest for portions of the South Shore into SE MA where some of the steady bands set up overnight. 2-4″ inches of snow expected from the North Shore to Boston to Worcester and areas SE to the Cape and Islands. An area of 4-6″ possible along portions of the South Shore around Plymouth, Marshfield and Duxbury spreading inland to Middleboro and Carver where some ocean enhanced snow bands set up.

Much colder air slides for Valentine’s Day with highs only reaching into the low 20s. This will be coupled up with a cold wind out of the NW from 10 – 20 mph, making for wind chills into the single digits to teens for much of the day.

It will still be cold Tuesday, but with less wind so it will be a little more bearable outside.

Temperatures moderate back into the 40s Wednesday while the 50s return Thursday and Friday along with rain showers Thursday evening through Friday morning. Drier with highs in the low 40s Saturday.