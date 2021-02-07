Snowy Sunday with More Snow on The Way This Week

Snow continues to move in across the region through the late morning with the heaviest of snow expected by mid-afternoon, especially for interior SE MA where 1″ per hour snowfall rates are possible (which coincides with our higher snowfall forecast for the Bristol & interior Plymouth Counties).

This is a quick-moving system, moving out this evening, with snow tapering just after sunset, with some lingering rain showers for the Cape through 7PM.

As for travel, expect snow-covered roads and slick travel for those under the Winter Weather Advisory, which is much of the region. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for those in SE MA and the Cape which is where the heavy wet snow will accumulate and make for difficult travel this afternoon.

For timing, snow showers fill in from south to north, we could still see a thin line of rain showers along the immediate coastline before quickly changing to all snow.

By 2PM, we’re looking at widespread snow with heavy snow bands over SE MA. The height of the storm is from 2PM to 5PM, with the snow tapering from west to east after sunset this evening.

The higher snow totals (6-8″) are still forecast for Bristol and interior Plymouth Counties, 4-6″ south of the Pike and along the South Shore, 2-4″ along and north of the Pike including Boston. The Outer Cape and Islands are included in the 2-4″ due to the influence of rain inhibiting the snow accumulation.

Overnight tonight, skies gradually clear and temperatures dip into early tomorrow morning. By Monday morning, we’re under mostly clear skies and lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

It’s a cold start to the week with highs struggling to make it out of the 20s, so be sure to bundle up.

Tuesday brings another storm that could bring more snow chances to the region, along with late Thursday into Friday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on what appears to be an active pattern for this upcoming week.