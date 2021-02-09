Snowy Tuesday Ahead

We start cold and dry early this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Initially, the atmosphere is dry, so it’ll take awhile for steadiest flakes to fly. So, other than a flurry or two, not much snow will fall before the morning commute. Between 9-11am, steadier light snow starts to break out and by noon, steadier light to moderate snow starts to become widespread.

Steady snow continues this afternoon with localized bands of snow producing 1″/hr, allowing for poor visibility and slick travel. With temps in the 20s, it’ll be a drier, powdery snow for many, allowing for an easy clean-up. With that said, you add in a fluff factor, and totals can be elevated a bit, and that’s why I expect a widespread 4-6″ of snow. A few totals in the 6-8″ range are possible in the higher terrain and across northern Mass.

The snow wraps up around 7pm this evening, and we’re dry and cold for the rest of the week. Sunday brings the next chance for flakes to fly.