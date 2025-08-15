Yesterday was another day of feast or famine when it came to rainfall. Most areas didn’t see a drop of rain, but like Wednesday, those that did saw anywhere from 1-2″ of rain with the storms that rolled through. Those storms were responsible for sending the humidity packing overnight!

Dew points fell from the tropical level where they were for the last couple of days, down into the 50s this morning! Dew points in the 50s in summer is fantastic, and today will be just that, pretty fantastic!

Sunshine will stay out today with nice temperatures and comfortable humidity. We’ll have a slight onshore wind which will keep the coast line cooler, but it really is a nice day everywhere. Temperatures on the water will likely be in the upper 70s to around 80°, while inland spots climb to the lower 80s this afternoon.

The weekend forecast looks great, it will just be warming up each day through Sunday. Saturday is a dry day with a slight sea breeze. Sunday will technically bring a rain/storm chance but that chance is a) isolated and b) late in the day. Most of the day Sunday will be dry with a few isolated storms pushing through in the evening. We’re talking closer to sunset — 7pm and after. So your daytime plans on Sunday should be fine. And with the storms moving in from the west, your beach plans should stay in tact! It will be a good day for the beach on Sunday with the hot air making a return.

While the humidity will inch up this weekend from where it is today, it never gets out of control. Perhaps by Sunday it’s a little sticky or muggy, but for being the middle of summer, it’s not bad! If this week was too hot or humid for you, you’ll love what’s in store next week! Not only will dew points plummet to kick off next week, but temperatures will also take a tumble, likely spending the first few days of next week in the 70s.