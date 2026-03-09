It may be a hot take, but I always look forward to the clock change in March. Even though we lose an hour of sleep, the evenings with later daylight is certainly worth it. It’s not only that, mentally it starts a series of events to remind us we made it, and spring is right around the corner! Now that the clocks have “sprung forward”, we have St. Patrick’s Day in about a week, spring officially begins in just 11 days, and our first 7pm sunset is only two weeks away!

Mother Nature is also taking note, giving us two spring-like days today and tomorrow! Sunshine will be abundant both days with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon and close to 70° tomorrow afternoon! The breeze will pick up this afternoon, and that same breeze coming off of 37° water temperatures will keep the Cape and Islands quite a bit cooler these next two days. We love being on the Cape in the summer, but spring can be a little… say… delayed there.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been looking forward to enjoying this afternoon outside for about a week now! I’m not even a runner, mentally I get bored, but there’s something about today and our first sunny and mild day that makes me want to get out for a run later this afternoon. I have a feeling I won’t be alone in that. So if that’s you too, here’s your planner.

Wednesday and Thursday will stay mild with highs in the 50s. That said, they won’t be as nice as today and tomorrow. Average highs this time of year are in the 40s, so 50s are nice, but with clouds and a few spotty showers, make sure you enjoy the next two days outside!