Well… it was nice while it lasted. But our stretch of summer like temperatures can’t last forever. In fact some people (several people) even said it was a little too hot for October. If you liked the warmth, well you have one more day to enjoy tomorrow, then it’s back to reality.

Boston hit 80° this afternoon as well as Saturday afternoon, giving us two 80° days this month. Sunday we had a slight sea breeze so we finished with two days hitting 80° in this stretch, we’ll try to make it three tomorrow.

The cold front that will send these mild temperatures packing will move through during the day on Wednesday and spark showers as it moves through. Wednesday we’ll sell as a wet day but I think the rain will taper off in the afternoon. Wednesday morning does look pretty wet, then the showers become more scattered until about 3pm. After that we’re quick to clear out as the cooler, fall like air moves in behind it.

Temperatures will cool off pretty significantly behind this front, but honestly it’s a dose of reality. The average high is 65° so the lower 60s and upper 50s are closer to what’s typical this time of year than the 80s we’ve had the last several days.