Summer lovers, I hope you made the most of today because as fast as the heat and humidity surged in here today, it’ll be swept out by a cold front later this evening. Now the good news, that I would think even summer lovers can get behind, is while the heat will be swept out to sea, so will the humidity. A really nice air mass will set up shop to close out the week Thursday and Friday giving us another one of those fall like previews.

With the fall like humidity comes fall like temperatures, especially on the coast. Thursday and Friday will keep temperatures in the lower 70s for most, with even cooler temperatures on the water’s edge with an onshore breeze. Sunshine will be out both days, with a few of those high thin cirrus clouds tomorrow. Other than that it’s a quiet and uneventful end to the work week.