Soak Up the Sun!

There’s not much to say about this weekend’s weather except… perfect! We’ll see a lot of sunshine, low humidity, and warm temperatures. We’ll keep this short and sweet and let the graphics do most of the talking…

No matter what you do, wear sunscreen. UV index is “very high” at an “eight” which means sunburn can occur in less than a half hour!

If you’re heading to the Cape or to the Ocean, here’s your forecast:

If you’re heading to Lakes Region:

And if you’re hanging out close to home, here’s your Fenway forecast and local forecast if you’re away from the Ocean and outside of 128:

Any much like the last blog I wrote, since many of you may be singing the tunes of Sheryl Crow now, here’s your daily earworm. Enjoy the weekend!