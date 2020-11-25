Soaker For Thanksgiving

Chilly air kicks of this Wednesday morning as temperatures run in the 20s and lower 30s early on. Mostly cloudy skies win out through the day with temps warming in the 40s in Boston, low 50s south of the city and hold in the upper 30s northwest of 495. A few sprinkles roll through from time to time, but rainfall totals will be limited.

Rain won’t be limited tomorrow as showers fill in through the morning and we track a soaking rain through the day with the heaviest midday-afternoon. Many locations pick up between 0.5-1.5″ of water, so it’s another good soaking across the region.

The pattern is much better Friday, into the weekend. Temps near 60 Friday and hold near 50 on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are limited to a spot shower, so much of the time will be rain-free.

The pattern is certainly an active one with another round of wet weather Monday PM-Tuesday as more beneficial rain drops on us. It’s possible that another late-week storm is in the cards next week too. With a potential 2-4″ more of rain over the next couple weeks, the drought situation will continue to significant improve.