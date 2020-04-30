Soaking Rain Friday Morning, Mainly Dry Weekend

For our Thursday, we saw mainly cloudy skies and a few showers inland earlier in the afternoon.

Tonight, expect the clouds to continue to linger ahead of a line of heavy rain that swings in early Friday morning.

Do not be surprised if you hear the pelting rain along with the gusty winds when you wake up. Through noon Friday, we’re looking at at least an inch of rainfall for most locations.

A few lingering showers stick around through midday, but the bulk of the heavy rain has moved off the coast by that point.

With a few peeks of sunshine by mid to late afternoon, temperatures warm up into the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon. It will be windy with gusts nearing 40 MPH at times.

Saturday looks drier than previously predicted under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Both weekend days feature unseasonably warm high temperatures, with Sunday featuring a chance for a few sprinkles, but those appear to be later, with the bulk of the daytime hours remaining dry.

A few showers Monday morning south, otherwise, the bulk of the next work week looks to be dry with highs near 60.